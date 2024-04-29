Raiders Signing WR Michael Gallup To One-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing WR Michael Gallup to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The Ravens hosted Gallup for a visit prior to the draft but he walked away without a deal.

Dallas gave Gallup permission to seek out a trade but it became clear that a release was likely.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact the team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

In 2023, Gallup appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 34 passes for 418 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

