Chargers Exercise LT Rashawn Slater’s Fifth-Year Option

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers have picked up LT Rashawn Slater’s fifth-year option on Saturday.

The Chargers drafted Joe Alt in round one, but he figures to play right tackle for Los Angeles.

Slater’s option is projected to cost the Chargers $19.040 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season, but won’t prevent the two parties from negotiating a long-term extension.

Slater, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Slater appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers at left tackle and made 17 starts for them.