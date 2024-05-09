Texans Signing Second-Round Pick Kamari Lassiter

The Houston Texans are signing second-round pick CB Kamari Lassiter, according to Aaron Wilson.
The team has now signed seven of their nine selections.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Signed
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|Signed
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|Signed
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Lassister, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and an All-SEC second team selection during his junior year.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9.014 million deal that includes a $3.376 million signing bonus.
Throughout his three-year career at Georgia, Lassiter appeared in 44 games and tallied 86 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!