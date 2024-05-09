Texans Signing Second-Round Pick Kamari Lassiter

By
Tony Williams
-

The Houston Texans are signing second-round pick CB Kamari Lassiter, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team has now signed seven of their nine selections.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB Signed
2 59 Blake Fisher OT  
3 78 Calen Bullock S  
4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed
6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed
6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed
7 238 Solomon Byrd DE Signed
7 247 Marcus Harris DT Signed
7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

 

Lassister, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and an All-SEC second team selection during his junior year.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9.014 million deal that includes a $3.376 million signing bonus.

Throughout his three-year career at Georgia, Lassiter appeared in 44 games and tallied 86 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply