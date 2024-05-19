AFC Notes: Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts second-round WR Adonai Mitchell is commemorating wearing the No. 10 to the amount receivers who went before him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mitchell explains he’s not bitter about being the eleventh receiver taken but is using it as motivation.

“Nobody got a name, nobody got a face,” Mitchell said, via Joel Erickson. “I’m not bitter about it or anything like that. Definitely, congratulations and happy for the people that got picked, but at the end of the day, it was between me and them, and they got picked. It’s all motivation.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter recognized Mitchell’s ability to win one-on-one situations while at Texas.

“Those guys at Texas do such a good job offensively,” Cooter said. “AD was put in a position to win some one-on-ones. … He won a bunch of big ones. Just the ability to separate, run some routes, a lot of different sorts of route at different depths, get open, make big catches, sometimes contested, sometimes not. Just able to create separation and make big plays.”

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds said Mitchell has shown smooth route running in minicamp.

“Usually those longer guys have a hard time getting in and out of stuff, you see a little bit of stiffness,” Dodds said. “He doesn’t have that. He can get in and out. … With receivers, the best thing to do is go stand down there and have them run towards you, because you feel them chewing that ground and getting on top of you.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans thinks recently acquired WR Ben Skowronek adds depth and physicality to the position group.

“With the trade there, we’re excited to add more depth to our wide receiver position and more competition,” Ryans said, via TexansWire. “Ben is a tough player. I’ve played against him a [of] couple times, and he’s a true competitor. He plays the game the right way, so I’m excited to add his physicality and his playmaking ability to our team.”

Titans

Neil Stratton reports the Titans are expected to hire former Bears scout Sam Summerville as a national scout.

as a national scout. Tennessee is also hiring former Bills national scout A.J. Highsmith and their new Director of Scouting, per Stratton.

and their new Director of Scouting, per Stratton. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, new Vikings TE Robert Tonyan worked out with the Titans before signing in Minnesota.