Colts Sign WR Laquon Treadwell, Waive WR Xavier White

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Xavier White.

Treadwell, 28, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout during the offseason but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 season but was later released.

Treadwell had a stint with the Cardinals before joining the Seahawks practice squad and eventually being called up. He joined the Ravens last offseason but was among their final roster cuts headed into the regular season and returned to their practice squad.

In 2023, Treadwell appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded one reception on three targets for 16 yards.