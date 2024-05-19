AFC Notes: James Cook, Joe Douglas, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an anonymous veteran NFL scout who considers fourth-round RB Ray Davis as a “great complement” to James Cook and could make an impact in short-yardage situations.

“Great complement to [James] Cook and should get a lot of goal-line and short-yardage work, which should result in some touchdowns,” an NFL scout said.

According to Ryan O’Halloran, former official John Parry’s new role with the Bills will include “knowing the rules and taking advantage of the rules,” along with replay challenges and rule clarifications.

Bills HC Sean McDermott on how critical locker room leadership is for a team with Super Bowl aspirations: "It is an important trait of any successful team." (Centered on Buffalo)

Dolphins

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel commented on the team receiving an offer to sell for $10 billion and implied ownership has no intent to sell control of the franchise.

“What I can say is that I know unequivocally that the team is not for sale,” Garfinkel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I think the price could be much higher than $10 billion, the team wouldn’t sell. So the team is not for sale, the control of the team’s not for sale. And so from that standpoint, I think all of that is kind of not really relevant because Steve’s not selling the team.”

Jets

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the Jets are unlikely to add any more significant free agents unless someone takes less than market value similar to OT Tyron Smith. Jets GM Joe Douglas recently mentioned they've spent most of their cash budget for the 2024 season.

Hughes adds the Jets are "over the moon" about fifth-round QB Jordan Travis and feel he's a perfect option behind veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.