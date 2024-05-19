Veteran NFL RB David Johnson Announces Retirement

According to Josh Weinfuss, veteran NFL RB David Johnson has announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account.

Johnson, 32, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in 2020 as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract to take a pay cut but remain in Houston.

The Saints signed Johnson to their practice squad in 2022 and he was eventually promoted to the active roster, appearing in five games for New Orleans. He did not appear in a game during the 2023 season.

In his eight-year career, Johnson appeared in a total of 92 games for the Cardinals, Texans, and Saints making 63 starts. He rushed 1007 times for 4,071 yards (4 YPC) and 39 touchdowns. He also caught 277 passes for 2,805 yards (10.1 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.

We wish Johnson the best in his retirement from the NFL.