NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Ryan Ramczyk, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles doesn’t notice any difference in QB Baker Mayfield‘s demeanor after receiving a lucrative contract extension.

“He’s probably got a bigger chip [on his shoulder] now,” Bowles said, via PFT. “Baker is going to be the same every day. He works his tail off to be the best he can be. The guys believe in him and would run through a brick wall for him. I don’t see any change.”

Bowles added that Mayfield is adapting well to the team’s new offense and expects him to take full ownership of it.

“Baker has the keys to the bus,” Bowles said. “He’s driving it. He’s comfortable, we’re comfortable with him. We’re both in a great place right now. He has to run the offense — we talked about this, as far as getting the ball out where he needs to get the ball out, and understanding the offense, and making the correct checks. I think he’s taken it upon his shoulders. He came back in great shape and we expect him to do that. There’s a lot more stability there than there was last year.”

Saints

The Saints won’t have RT Ryan Ramczyk in 2024 after placing him on the season-ending PUP reserve list. Ramczyk has a knee injury that has been termed as career-threatening, but Saints HC Dennis Allen is holding out hope for the future with Ramczyk.

“We’re going to leave all options open,” Allen said via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “I don’t think anything past this season is off the table.”

Ramczyk reworked his salary to take a pay cut and give the Saints a little bit of cap relief in exchange for some guaranteed money. He has two more years remaining on his contract after 2024 with base salaries of $18 and $19 million, but no guarantees.