Falcons Signing San Jose State WR Nick Nash

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Falcons are signing UDFA WR Nick Nash out of San Jose State.

Nash, 25, was a two-year starter at San Jose State and converted to receiver after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at quarterback. He earned Consensus All-American and First Team All-MWC honors in 2024, along with Second Team All-MWC in 2023.

He was a two-star recruit and the 273rd-ranked athlete in the 2018 recruiting class.

During his college career, Nash appeared in 55 games and recoreded 163 receptions for 2,212 yards (13.57 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.