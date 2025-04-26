Saints Signing UDFA RB Marcus Yarns

John Hendrix reports the Saints are signing UDFA RB Marcus Yarns out of Delaware.

Yarns, 23, was a no-star recruit and was unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Salisbury, Maryland. He committed to Delaware and spent five seasons there, earning First Team All-CAA honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Yarns appeared in 44 games for Delaware and rushed 365 times for 2,344 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 64 receptions for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.