Buccaneers Signing CB Kemon Hall To One-Year Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing former Titans CB Kemon Hall to a one-year contract.

Hall, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Hall was added to the Chargers’ practice squad before joining the Vikings. From there, he had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the Cowboys. Dallas later waived Hall and he was claimed by the Chargers for another stint with the team.

He later caught on with the 49ers before being waived and then joined the Cowboys for a second stint. He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad until catching on with the Titans in October 2025.

In 2025, Hall appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded nine tackles, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss.