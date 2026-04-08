NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Zach Wilson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton visited the Buccaneers. (Pewter Report)

visited the Buccaneers. (Pewter Report) Georgia DT Christen Miller will visit the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

will visit the Buccaneers. (JC Allen) SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor has nine 30 visits, including with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

has nine 30 visits, including with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler) Western Michigan DE Nadame Tucker visited the Buccaneers. (Greg Auman)

visited the Buccaneers. (Greg Auman) Georgia WR Colbie Young visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen) Syracuse TE Dan Villari took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (JC Allen) Cincinnati TE Joe Royer had a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was asked about external pressure on the team to draft another quarterback and said that if that is the case, there will be a lot of time spent developing that player.

“If we draft a guy, there’s going to be a lot of time invested,” Canales said, via The Charlotte Observer. “That’s a great opportunity for (newly promoted pass game coordinator) Mike Bercovici to be all-hands on deck. We’ve got to teach him everything. And all of us will be involved in helping him, but I just love bringing in a third (QB) whose had playing time experience and been around a couple of spots.”

Saints

The Saints signed QB Zach Wilson to compete for their backup role with Spencer Rattler. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore said they wanted to create a competitive environment for their quarterback position.

“We had two quarterbacks, we were going to need to sign some more and our job is to make those environments as competitive as possible. We feel good about watching Zach … have followed him, evaluated him a number of times now, and so I feel like the opportunity was right,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

As for the receiver spot, Moore said they are determining what qualities they want as they approach the 2026 NFL Draft.

“People like to say in the receiver room, you always kind of want it to feel like an NBA starting five. You don’t want all the same-looking bodies,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of different job responsibilities that go into it. And so it’s just us having those conversations that say, ‘Hey, if this guy came into the room, this is what it probably looks like, this is how we structure it.’ If this guy, again, you’ve got to have enough flexibility within your scheme to be able to do that. But I think it’s important to understand what it’s going to look like with a particular player.”

New Orleans signed RB Travis Etienne to a four-year $52 million deal this offseason. Moore is confident that there are enough carries to go around for both Etienne and veteran Alvin Kamara.

“We feel like there’s ways you can … put them in plenty of situations, again, look at our season last year, look at probably just about every NFL season. Plenty of running backs play,” Moore said. “Obviously we feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis in free agency, but there’s still a lot of work to be had out there.”