AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Kirk Cousins, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites sources around the league who have “rave reviews” over the Chargers bringing in Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator.
- One anonymous general manager praised Los Angeles’ addition of C Tyler Biadasz and G Cole Strange: “I really like that signing for them, nice upgrade over (retired Bradley) Bozeman. They addressed swing tackle and also brought in former top pick Cole Strange to bolster their interior line (he was never going to pan out as a tackle).”
- One personnel executive on a team that was in the offensive line market praised Los Angeles’ work to address their line, but still feels they need OTs Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to get back into form: “I like what they did on the line, for the most part, but none of that is going to matter if they don’t get the tackles back playing like they were before the injuries.”
- Another GM praised their addition of Keaton Mitchell: “I don’t know why Baltimore let him walk (an a non-tendered restricted free agent), but he is a perfect fit with McDaniel. That kid can do a lot of the stuff (Raheem) Mostert did in that offense… He can’t touch the ball more than 10 times a game or he’s going to break down, but he could be a home run hitter in that offense.”
- There was some expectation around the league that the Packers would sign DT Dalvin Tomlinson before he landed with the Chargers. One personnel executive told La Canfora that Green Bay didn’t like Tomlinson’s weight: “The reason he didn’t sign with Green Bay like everyone thought was because of his weight. I heard he really didn’t look good. He’s going to have to put in a lot of work.”
- Utah OT Caleb Lomu visited the Chargers. (Billy Marshall)
Chiefs
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that the Chiefs are “leaning heavily” toward taking an offensive tackle at No. 9 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
- Regarding Miami RT Francis Mauigoa, Pauline is told that the“sweet spot” for him is at No. 9 to Kansas City or No. 11 to the Dolphins.
- According to Pauline, both Kansas City and Miami spent an “inordinate amount of time” with Mauigoa.
- Pauline also writes that the Chiefs are “very high” on Utah OT Spencer Fano and would keep him at right tackle.
Raiders
New Raiders QB Kirk Cousins sounded excited when asked about getting the chance to play with young star TE Brock Bowers in Las Vegas.
“Yeah, I think he may be the best tight end in football,” Cousins said of Bowers, via the team website. “Hopefully, we can make that a reality this fall. Gotta keep him healthy, just like some of the other great players on this team. But he gives us the ability to use a lot of different personnel groupings. I think that can allow us to be very creative with how we attack defenses. I’ve always really enjoyed playing with talented tight ends because of the curveball that it throws at defenses. I expect Brock to be as good of a curveball as I’ve ever played with. Can’t wait to see how we can use him and to get on the grass with him. Even routes on air, I think it’s going to be exciting to see a guy like that go to work.”
- According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, veteran QB Kirk Cousins had “multiple opportunities” on the open market before he signed with the Raiders, including competing for the Cardinals’ starting job.
- Salguero, citing a source, reports Cousins felt more comfortable joining Las Vegas to be reunited with HC Klint Kubiak, who coached him for three years during their time together on the Vikings.
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