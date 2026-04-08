AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Kirk Cousins, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

New Raiders QB Kirk Cousins sounded excited when asked about getting the chance to play with young star TE Brock Bowers in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, I think he may be the best tight end in football,” Cousins said of Bowers, via the team website. “Hopefully, we can make that a reality this fall. Gotta keep him healthy, just like some of the other great players on this team. But he gives us the ability to use a lot of different personnel groupings. I think that can allow us to be very creative with how we attack defenses. I’ve always really enjoyed playing with talented tight ends because of the curveball that it throws at defenses. I expect Brock to be as good of a curveball as I’ve ever played with. Can’t wait to see how we can use him and to get on the grass with him. Even routes on air, I think it’s going to be exciting to see a guy like that go to work.”