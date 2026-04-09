AFC Notes: Dalton Kincaid, Breece Hall, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid missed five games last season as he recovered from a knee injury he suffered in 2024, along with hamstring and oblique issues he dealt with in 2025. Buffalo’s new HC Joe Brady said Kincaid is learning how to play through his injuries, and they are figuring out a plan for him.

“He is as tough as can be,” Brady said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “There’s a lot of things that he is pushing through that you guys might not see, and I think some of it is just learning how to play with certain elements of some movements that might not feel great, and he’s had to push through that. But when he’s out there, we’re better. That’s undeniable, and getting a plan with our strength staff, with our science-performance team of figuring out what that looks like week-to-week … How much does he have to practice so that he’s ready to go? What do we have to do with his movements? Because I’m understanding how important he is.”

Although Brady thinks practice will be important for Kincaid, he also wants to avoid overworking him.

“I do believe practice is important, but I also don’t want a guy where he does so much in practice that he can’t be the same person in the game.”

Brady still believes Kincaid is a difference-maker in their offense who can take advantage of mismatches.

“You can’t really predict the future with regards to the medical element of it,” Brady said. “But, man, you guys saw him in the playoffs. He’s a difference-maker, and you get him in matchups — both safeties, linebackers — you feel like, in the critical moments, Josh is looking his way. But you want him out there.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is set to play under the franchise tag in 2026. New York HC Aaron Glenn said they will revisit a possible contract extension for Hall following the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’m a huge fan of Breece,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I think he’s a top running back in this league. Once we get through the draft, I’m sure that’s going to be revisited. We’ll see how that goes. Breece knows where I stand, and he doesn’t need a lecture from me on how this goes. We talked before he got tagged, and he knows where he stands with me.”

Patriots

The Patriots received poor marks from players in the anonymous report card created by the NFLPA. New England HC Mike Vrabel said they are constantly looking for feedback from their players and believe in the leadership group they have in place.

“Don’t want to focus on the report card,” Vrabel said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “I want to focus on what our players say to me and (vice president of football operations and strategy) John Streicher and anybody in our organization. We constantly are asking them — we have a leadership group that we believe in and we trust. We won’t be able to (address) every recommendation. We won’t be able to do every single thing they want to do. But we listen to them, and we try to add things to the training room.”

As for the organization opening its new team facility, Vrabel is confident that their roster will enjoy where they come to work.

“I think they’re going to enjoy coming to work, just from how nice it is, the functionality, the space,” Vrabel said. “It will be a great place for learning, a great place to develop our players — from the weight room, to the training room, to the locker room and cafeteria.”