49ers Sign Three Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have signed three of their 2024 draft picks, including CB Renardo Green, RB Isaac Guerendo and WR Jacob Cowing, according to Nick Wagoner.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Ricky Pearsall WR 2 64 Renardo Green CB 3 86 Dominick Puni OG 4 124 Malik Mustapha S 4 129 Isaac Guerendo RB 4 135 Jacob Cowing WR 6 215 Jarrett Kingston OG 7 251 Tatum Bethune LB

Green, 23, was named Second-team All-ACC in 2023.

In five seasons with the Seminoles, Green appeared in 41 games and recorded 148 tackles, half a sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The No. 64 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,200,000 contract that includes a $1,350,000 signing bonus and will carry a $1,087,500 cap figure for the 2024 season.