49ers Sign Three Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have signed three of their 2024 draft picks, including CB Renardo Green, RB Isaac Guerendo and WR Jacob Cowing, according to Nick Wagoner.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|2
|64
|Renardo Green
|CB
|3
|86
|Dominick Puni
|OG
|4
|124
|Malik Mustapha
|S
|4
|129
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|4
|135
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|6
|215
|Jarrett Kingston
|OG
|7
|251
|Tatum Bethune
|LB
Green, 23, was named Second-team All-ACC in 2023.
In five seasons with the Seminoles, Green appeared in 41 games and recorded 148 tackles, half a sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.
The No. 64 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,200,000 contract that includes a $1,350,000 signing bonus and will carry a $1,087,500 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!