Colts Sign Five Draft Picks Including Laiatu Latu

The Indianapolis Colts have announced they’ve signed DE Laiatu Latu, LB Jaylon Carlies, CB Jaylin Simpson, CB Micah Abraham and DL Jonah Laulu.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Laiatu Latu DE Signed 2 52 Adonai Mitchell WR 3 79 Matt Goncalves OT 4 117 Tanor Bortolini C 5 142 Anthony Gould WR 5 151 Jaylon Carlies S Signed 5 164 Jaylin Simpson S Signed 6 201 Micah Abraham CB Signed 7 234 Jonah Laulu DT Signed

Latu was one of the more productive and talented edge rushers in this class. However, he was forced to medically retire from football before making a comeback at UCLA two years ago.

Most analysts still expected him to be a first-round pick but there was a wide range of projections because of the medical questions.

Latu, 23, started his career at Washington before injuring his neck and being forced to medically retire. He was later cleared by other doctors and transferred to UCLA, where he was a two-time first-team All-PAC 12 selection and a unanimous All-American in 2023. The Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 15 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $16,691,142 contract that includes an $8,959,012 signing bonus and will carry a $3,034,753 cap figure for the 2024 season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers OLB T.J. Watt.

During his four-year college career, Latu recorded 100 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and four pass deflections in 33 games.