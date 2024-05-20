AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

C olts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson‘s rookie season was cut short but he showed all the traits of a franchise quarterback. Indianapolis QB coach Cam Turner is excited to see how Richardson performs after an offseason learning the system.

“He’s the same athletic Anthony that we know,” Turner said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “But in the meeting room, it’s — he’s taking that step as far as the knowledge and the maturity of the questions he’s asking now are the next-level questions. As opposed to the questions he was asking a year ago were more basic. He’s definitely grown in our scheme and then identifying defenses as well.”

“[It’s] the next layer as far as ‘if this then that’ once he understands the base rule [of a play. So he understands the base rule, then it’s okay, the next step is if you do get this, you can fast-forward your eyes or you can kind of skip that read — the little tricks that kind of speed up the decision-making process.”

Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud exploded in his rookie season which helped lead a tremendous franchise turnaround that included a playoff win. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans recalled their improbable comeback win against Tampa Bay as the moment he knew Stroud was not your typical rookie.

“We were in a big-time shootout there with the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield,” Ryans said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “They scored on us late in the fourth quarter and we had under a minute to go down and score. Just to see the poise and the confidence in how he led the offense down on that last drive and for him to connect with Tank [Dell], it was the moment I won’t forget.”

“Most rookies will get flustered in that predicament. They would try to make something up new or try to force a play. He was just so calm, so confident, trusting in the playmakers around him. He delivered big time.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out former Patriots OL Kody Russey .

. Per Wilson, Houston pro personnel director Ronnie McGill is leaving the organization.

is leaving the organization. Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Titans

After LB Azeez Al-Shaair left in free agency, the Titans will need someone new to wear the green dot on defense in 2024. Tennessee LB coach Frank Bush believes fourth-round LB Cedric Gray has what it takes to fill that void.

“I’ve got friends on the staff (in North Carolina) watch this kid over the years just get better and better and better,” Bush said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He’s shown leadership, he’s shown the ability to fix his mistakes; he self corrects. He talks football — there’s some football knowledge in there. He understands schemes and whatnot, so you know you’re dealing with a set of traits that are going to help him go forward.”