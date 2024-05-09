Cardinals Sign Four Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have announced they’ve signed four of their 2024 draft selections.

 

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
1 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR  
1 27 Darius Robinson DE  
2 43 Max Melton CB  
3 66 Trey Benson RB  
3 71 Isaiah Adams OG  
3 82 Tip Reiman TE  
3 90 Elijah Jones CB  
4 104 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S  
5 138 Xavier Thomas DE Signed
5 162 Christian Jones OT Signed
6 191 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed
7 226 Jaden Davis CB Signed
 
Thomas, 24, was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2021.
 
Throughout his six-year career, Thomas appeared in 62 games and recorded 116 total tackles, including 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. He also had seven passes defended.
 
He’s projected to sign a four-year $4,392,888 contract that includes a $372,888 signing bonus.

