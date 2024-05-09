Cardinals Sign Four Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have announced they’ve signed four of their 2024 draft selections.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|1
|27
|Darius Robinson
|DE
|2
|43
|Max Melton
|CB
|3
|66
|Trey Benson
|RB
|3
|71
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|3
|82
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|3
|90
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|4
|104
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|5
|138
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|5
|162
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Signed
|6
|191
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|7
|226
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|Signed
Thomas, 24, was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2021.
Throughout his six-year career, Thomas appeared in 62 games and recorded 116 total tackles, including 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. He also had seven passes defended.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $4,392,888 contract that includes a $372,888 signing bonus.
