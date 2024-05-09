Cardinals Sign Four Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have announced they’ve signed four of their 2024 draft selections.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 1 27 Darius Robinson DE 2 43 Max Melton CB 3 66 Trey Benson RB 3 71 Isaiah Adams OG 3 82 Tip Reiman TE 3 90 Elijah Jones CB 4 104 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S 5 138 Xavier Thomas DE Signed 5 162 Christian Jones OT Signed 6 191 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed 7 226 Jaden Davis CB Signed

Thomas, 24, was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2021.

Throughout his six-year career, Thomas appeared in 62 games and recorded 116 total tackles, including 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. He also had seven passes defended.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $4,392,888 contract that includes a $372,888 signing bonus.