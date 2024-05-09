Cowboys Sign Seven Draft Picks Including OT Tyler Guyton

The Dallas Cowboys have signed seven of their 2024 draft selections, including first-round pick Tyler Guyton, according to Todd Archer.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Tyler Guyton OT Signed 2 56 Marshawn Kneeland DE 3 73 Cooper Beebe OG Signed 3 87 Marist Liufau LB Signed 5 174 Caelen Carson CB Signed 6 216 Ryan Flournoy WR Signed 7 233 Nathan Thomas OT Signed 7 244 Justin Rogers DT Signed

Guyton, 21, began his career at TCU as a tight end before transferring to Oklahoma and converting to offensive tackle. He was a one-year starter at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Guyton had an excellent pre-draft process and tested like an exceptional athlete at the Combine. The Cowboys used the No. 29 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 29 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $12,919,385 contract that includes a $6,215,916 signing bonus and will carry a $2,348,979 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his two years at Oklahoma, Guyton appeared in 20 games and made 15 starts at tackle, all but one of those on the right side.