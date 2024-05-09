TRADE: Texans Acquire WR Ben Skowronek From Rams

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are trading WR Ben Skowronek to the Texans.
Dianna Russini reports Los Angeles receives a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Los Angeles was set to release Skowronek on Thursday but evidently found a trade partner before the move became official.
Skowronek, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Skowronek appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions for 66 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
