AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Broncos, Carson Wentz, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix has a narrative around him that he is limited to short throws and check-downs and will struggle to make the intermediate to deep throws. Nix addressed this thought and feels confident he can make every throw asked of him.

“Quite frankly, I completed a lot of long ones, too,” Nix said in his introductory press conference. “I don’t mind when people go back and watch the film. They can see everything they need to watch. That’s here and gone. I’m excited to be here now and do whatever I need to do to win games, and that’s if I’m out there playing, if I’m supporting another quarterback. Whatever it is, [I will] do whatever the coaches ask of me and do it at a high level.”

“I know if you do that, statistically speaking watching other guys in the league, if you do that, you get to play and stick around for a long time. So I’m excited, and I don’t think I have to show anything else because I’m at the perfect spot now. I just can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed during a recent press conference that the team attempted to bring in veteran QB Carson Wentz last season, yet Wentz was waiting for an opportunity to start.

“I thought Blaine did a nice job when he was here last year,” Reid said. “Carson, I know, did a nice job when he worked with the Rams — had a nice game, actually, for them right at the end there. But I welcome him in. We talked to him last year when we were talking to Blaine and he was holding off for an opportunity possibly to start. But it was good to get him in this position and if he has an opportunity to play, he has an opportunity to play. But he’s really handled it well since he’s been here. He’s a good football player. I like him.”

Raiders

According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, the Raiders tried to get into the top 10 for Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Raiders UDFA QB Carter Bradley signed a deal worth $125,000 guaranteed, including $100,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a deal worth $125,000 guaranteed, including $100,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Raiders UDFA C Jake Johanning signed a deal worth $100,000 guaranteed, including $75,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $100,000 guaranteed, including $75,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Raiders UDFA CB Ja’Quan Sheppard signed a deal worth $230,000 guaranteed, including $205,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $230,000 guaranteed, including $205,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Raiders UDFA WR Jeff Foreman signed a deal worth $55,000 guaranteed, including $45,000 of his base salary and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $55,000 guaranteed, including $45,000 of his base salary and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Raiders UDFA OL Andrew Coker signed a deal worth $95,000 guaranteed, including $75,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $95,000 guaranteed, including $75,000 of his base salary and a $25,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Raiders UDFA C Will Putnam signed a deal worth $60,000 guaranteed, including $50,000 of his base salary and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $60,000 guaranteed, including $50,000 of his base salary and a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Raiders UDFA DE Ron Stone signed a deal worth $170,000 in guarantees, including a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 of his base salary. (Wilson)

signed a deal worth $170,000 in guarantees, including a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 of his base salary. (Wilson) Raiders WR Michael Gallup‘s one-year, $1.75 million contract includes a $327,500 signing bonus, and $500,000 of his $1,125,000 salary is guaranteed. He can also earn up to $297,500 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)