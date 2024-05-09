Colts Officially Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts on Thursday ahead of their rookie minicamp this week.

The full list includes:

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Kansas QB Jason Bean Notre Dame K Spencer Shrader Texas Tech WR Xavier White North Carolina State TE Trent Pennix Marshall OL Dalton Tucker Kansas LB Craig Young

Bean, 24, played at North Texas before transferring to Kansas. He was the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP and was also named All-Big 12 Academic.

Bean went undrafted a few weeks ago before agreeing to terms with the Colts.

In three seasons with North Texas and three with Kansas, Bean completed 414 of his 698 passes for 5,969 yards to go along with 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 251 times for 1,344 yards (5.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.