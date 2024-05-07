Commanders Cut Three Players

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they’ve waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, CB D’Angelo Mandell and DE Joshua Pryor.

Pryor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Bowie State back in May of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Commanders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there. Pryor signed on to the Commanders practice squad and was on and off of the unit through the season.

Washington did eventually call Pryor up to finish out the season in December.

In 2023, Pryor appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.