Jets Exercising OL Alijah Vera-Tucker’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are picking up OL Alijah Vera-Tucker‘s fifth-year option.

Vera-Tucker, 24, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including a $8,912,748 signing bonus. He will make a base salary of $2.826 million in 2024.

In 2023, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started five games for the Jets.