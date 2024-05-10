Vikings Sign Three Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed sixth-round K Will Reichard, seventh-round OL Michael Jurgens, and seventh-round DL Levi Drake Rodriguez to their rookie contracts on Friday.
Minnesota has now signed three of their seven picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|J. J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|4
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|6
|Walter Rouse
|OT
|6
|Will Reichard
|K
|Signed
|7
|Michael Jurgens
|C
|Signed
|7
|Levi Drake Rodriguez
|DT
|Signed
Reichard, 23, was a four-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American honors in 2020 and 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,190,620 rookie contract that includes a $170,620 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $837,655 in 2024.
During his college career, Reichard converted 295 of 297 extra point attempts (99.3 percent), to go along with 84 of 100 field goal attempts (84 percent).
