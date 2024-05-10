Vikings Sign Three Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed sixth-round K Will Reichard, seventh-round OL Michael Jurgens, and seventh-round DL Levi Drake Rodriguez to their rookie contracts on Friday.

Minnesota has now signed three of their seven picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 J. J. McCarthy QB 1 Dallas Turner DE 4 Khyree Jackson CB 6 Walter Rouse OT 6 Will Reichard K Signed 7 Michael Jurgens C Signed 7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

Reichard, 23, was a four-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American honors in 2020 and 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,190,620 rookie contract that includes a $170,620 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $837,655 in 2024.

During his college career, Reichard converted 295 of 297 extra point attempts (99.3 percent), to go along with 84 of 100 field goal attempts (84 percent).