Cardinals Sign Third-Round TE Tip Reiman

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Darren Urban of the team’s site, the Cardinals signed TE Tip Reiman to a rookie contract on Friday. 

Arizona now has seven remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR  
1 Darius Robinson DE  
2 Max Melton CB  
3 Trey Benson RB  
3 Isaiah Adams OG  
3 Tip Reiman TE Signed
3 Elijah Jones CB  
4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S  
5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed
5 Christian Jones OT Signed
6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed
7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

 

Reiman, 21, was a two-year starter at Illinois and was named team captain in 2023. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,789,916 rookie contract that includes a $1,030,848 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,052,712 in 2024. 

During his college career, Reiman appeared in 45 games and recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns. 

