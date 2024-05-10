Cardinals Sign Third-Round TE Tip Reiman

According to Darren Urban of the team’s site, the Cardinals signed TE Tip Reiman to a rookie contract on Friday.

Arizona now has seven remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 1 Darius Robinson DE 2 Max Melton CB 3 Trey Benson RB 3 Isaiah Adams OG 3 Tip Reiman TE Signed 3 Elijah Jones CB 4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S 5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed 5 Christian Jones OT Signed 6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed 7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

Reiman, 21, was a two-year starter at Illinois and was named team captain in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,789,916 rookie contract that includes a $1,030,848 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,052,712 in 2024.

During his college career, Reiman appeared in 45 games and recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.