Cardinals Sign Third-Round TE Tip Reiman

According to Darren Urban of the team’s site, the Cardinals signed TE Tip Reiman to a rookie contract on Friday.
Arizona now has seven remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|1
|Darius Robinson
|DE
|2
|Max Melton
|CB
|3
|Trey Benson
|RB
|3
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|3
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|4
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|5
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|Signed
Reiman, 21, was a two-year starter at Illinois and was named team captain in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,789,916 rookie contract that includes a $1,030,848 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,052,712 in 2024.
During his college career, Reiman appeared in 45 games and recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.
