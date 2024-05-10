Rams Sign Second-Round DL Braden Fiske

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round DL Braden Fiske to a rookie contract on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.
This is the first Rams’ 2024draft pick to sign their rookie contract:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jared Verse
|DE
|2
|Braden Fiske
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Blake Corum
|RB
|3
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|5
|Brennan Jackson
|DE
|6
|Tyler Davis
|DT
|6
|Joshua Karty
|K
|6
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|6
|Beaux Limmer
|C
|7
|K.T. Leveston
|OT
Fiske, 24, was a one-year starter at Florida State after transferring from Western Michigan following his junior year. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was second-team All-MAC in 2022.
The Rams traded up to No. 39 overall in the second round to get Fiske. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9.410,122 deal that includes a $3,663,724 signing bonus.
During his college career, Fiske appeared in 58 games and recorded 191 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.
