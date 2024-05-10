Rams Sign Second-Round DL Braden Fiske

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round DL Braden Fiske to a rookie contract on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

This is the first Rams’ 2024draft pick to sign their rookie contract:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jared Verse DE 2 Braden Fiske DT Signed 3 Blake Corum RB 3 Kamren Kinchens S 5 Brennan Jackson DE 6 Tyler Davis DT 6 Joshua Karty K 6 Jordan Whittington WR 6 Beaux Limmer C 7 K.T. Leveston OT

Fiske, 24, was a one-year starter at Florida State after transferring from Western Michigan following his junior year. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was second-team All-MAC in 2022.

The Rams traded up to No. 39 overall in the second round to get Fiske. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9.410,122 deal that includes a $3,663,724 signing bonus.

During his college career, Fiske appeared in 58 games and recorded 191 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.