Steelers Sign Two Draft Picks Including Fourth-Round G Mason McCormick

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed G Mason McCormick to a rookie contract on Friday.
The Steelers also announced they signed seventh-round DE Logan Lee to his rookie deal.
This marks the first of the Steelers’ seven picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign their rookie contracts.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|2
|Zach Frazier
|C
|3
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|3
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|4
|Mason McCormick
|OG
|Signed
|6
|Logan Lee
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Ryan Watts
|CB
McCormick, 23, is a four-time All-American, three-time First team All-MVFC, two-time FCS National Champion in 2022 and 2023, and was named Second-team All-MVFC in 2021.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,784,900 rookie contract that includes a $764,900 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $986,225 in 2024.
In six seasons with South Dakota State, McCormick appeared in 70 games and made 57 starts at left guard.
