Steelers Sign Two Draft Picks Including Fourth-Round G Mason McCormick

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed G Mason McCormick to a rookie contract on Friday.

The Steelers also announced they signed seventh-round DE Logan Lee to his rookie deal.

This marks the first of the Steelers’ seven picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign their rookie contracts.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Troy Fautanu OT 2 Zach Frazier C 3 Roman Wilson WR 3 Payton Wilson LB 4 Mason McCormick OG Signed 6 Logan Lee DT Signed 6 Ryan Watts CB

McCormick, 23, is a four-time All-American, three-time First team All-MVFC, two-time FCS National Champion in 2022 and 2023, and was named Second-team All-MVFC in 2021.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,784,900 rookie contract that includes a $764,900 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $986,225 in 2024.

In six seasons with South Dakota State, McCormick appeared in 70 games and made 57 starts at left guard.