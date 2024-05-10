Titans Sign First-Round OL JC Latham

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed first-round OL JC Latham to a rookie contract.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Titans:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 JC Latham OT Signed 2 T’Vondre Sweat DT 4 Cedric Gray LB 5 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Signed 6 Jha’Quan Jackson WR Signed 7 James Williams S Signed 7 Jaylen Harrell EDGE Signed

Latham, 21, emerged as a key player for Alabama, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Titans used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Latham.

The No. 7 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $25,461,800 contract that includes a $15,337,672 signing bonus and will carry a $4,629,418 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Latham appeared in 41 games during his college career, making 27 starts at right tackle, showcasing his robust blocking capabilities.