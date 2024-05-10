Broncos Sign First-Round QB Bo Nix

The Broncos have signed first-round QB Bo Nix to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Broncos:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Bo Nix QB Signed 3 Jonah Elliss DE 4 Troy Franklin WR 5 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Signed 5 Audric Estime RB Signed 7 Devaughn Vele WR Signed 7 Nick Gargiulo C Signed

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023. The Broncos used the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft on Nix.

The No. 12 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $18,229,833 contract that includes a $10,078,060 signing bonus and will carry a $3,314,515 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards, and a touchdown.