Titans Sign Second-Round LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed second-round LB Anthony Hill Jr. to a rookie contract.

Titans first-round DE Keldric Faulk is now their only remaining unsigned draft pick. Here’s a look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Carnell Tate WR Signed 1 31 Keldric Faulk DE 2 60 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Signed 5 142 Fernando Carmona G Signed 5 165 Nicholas Singleton RB Signed 6 184 Jackie Marshall DT Signed 6 194 Pat Coogan C Signed 7 225 Jaren Kanak TE Signed

Hill, 21, was a five-star recruit and the top-rated linebacker in his class by multiple recruiting services. He was a freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, then first-team All-SEC and All-American in 2024.

The Titans used the 60th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Hill. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,114,242 rookie deal with a $2,361,270 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Hill recorded 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and four pass deflections in 40 games.