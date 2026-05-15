Titans Sign Second-Round LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed second-round LB Anthony Hill Jr. to a rookie contract.
Titans first-round DE Keldric Faulk is now their only remaining unsigned draft pick. Here’s a look at their 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Signed
|1
|31
|Keldric Faulk
|DE
|2
|60
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|142
|Fernando Carmona
|G
|Signed
|5
|165
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Jackie Marshall
|DT
|Signed
|6
|194
|Pat Coogan
|C
|Signed
|7
|225
|Jaren Kanak
|TE
|Signed
Hill, 21, was a five-star recruit and the top-rated linebacker in his class by multiple recruiting services. He was a freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, then first-team All-SEC and All-American in 2024.
The Titans used the 60th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Hill. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,114,242 rookie deal with a $2,361,270 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Hill recorded 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and four pass deflections in 40 games.
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