Buccaneers Not Exercising Fifth-Year Option Of OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers decided against exercising OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka‘s fifth-year option on Tuesday.
His option would have cost the Bucs $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.
Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $11,171,238 rookie contract.
He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
In 2023, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 45 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.
