NFC Notes: Taliese Fuaga, Drake London, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman went through all the title changes that occurred in the Buccaneers front office under GM Jason Licht.

Assistant director of college scouting Byron Kiefer will now serve as a senior personnel executive.

National scout Tony Hardie will work as an assistant college director.

Pro scout Sean Conley is now an assistant pro director.

College scout Donovan Cotton will serve as an assistant pro director.

NFS/combine scout Zach Smith will work as a college scout.

Scouting analyst Emmett Clifford has been promoted to college scout.

Scouting analyst Shannon Hogue is now working as a pro scout.

Scouting analyst Korey Finnie will serve as an NFS scout.

Head athletic trainer Bobby Slater has been promoted to vice president of medicine and performance.

Director of football technology Spencer Dille will now have a "senior" title in his role.

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London feels he can perform better than he’s shown to this point in his career. London spoke on his confidence and his excitement to get going with all the new offseason additions.

“I want to go out there and make a stand for myself,” London said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “I know what I can do. I know what type of player I am.”

“We got a lot of guys out here who can really, really ball. They got speed and they can go. (I’m) just very, very excited to play with them and learn from them as well.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said they want to get a look at Taliese Fuaga at left tackle because they know what he can provide at the right side of the line already.

“Yeah, so we want to take a look at him on the left side and see how he does over there,” Allen said, via Saints Wire. “I think we’re pretty confident that he can play right tackle. So getting him some work over on the left side, I think, is important, and then we’ll evaluate it as we go and see how he does. Starting off we’re going to work him primarily over on the left side, and we’ll evaluate it as it goes. We haven’t made any decisions, in terms of concrete decisions, but yet that’s where we’re going to start him right now. We wanted to get him a lot of work in this camp, see how he does in this camp, and then we’ll reevaluate after this camp.”

Allen hopes that Fuaga can solve their issue on the blindside of the offensive line.

“I think it’s more about, let’s see if he can play left tackle or not. And let’s get him over here on the left side and get him some work there, he hadn’t had a lot of work on the left side. None in game action, you know? So get him some reps over there and see what he can do,” Allen said.