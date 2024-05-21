49ers Announce Coaching Staff Changes For 2024 Season

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers have announced several changes to their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

The coaching staff changes include:

Brandon Staley named Assistant Head Coach/Defense

named Assistant Head Coach/Defense Klay Kubiak named Offensive pass-game specialist

named Offensive pass-game specialist Mick Lombardi named Senior offensive assistant

named Senior offensive assistant K.J. Wright named Defensive quality control coach

named Defensive quality control coach Jordan Hogan named Offensive assistant

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for several schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison, and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

He drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers, and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them this cycle. He will now replace fellow former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.

We will have more on the 49ers’ staff changes as they become available.