Titans Decline CB Caleb Farley’s Fifth-Year Option

The Tennessee Titans are officially declining CB Caleb Farley‘s fifth-year option for the 2025 season on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $12.472 million for the 2025 season fully guaranteed.

Farley had injury issues going back to college and has appeared in just 12 games over the seasons including missing the entire 2023 season, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.