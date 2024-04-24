Cowboys Officially Pick Up LB Micah Parsons’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys officially exercised LB Micah Parsons‘ fifth-year option for 2025.
Dallas will now be on the hook for $21.324 million in 2025 under the fifth-year option.
Back in March, Michael Gehlken reported the Cowboys were set to exercise Parsons’ fifth-year option as a defensive end. He would’ve brought in $24 million if he were designated as a linebacker.
Parsons, 24, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.
He’ll make $21.32 million under the fifth-year option as a defensive end.
In 2023, Parsons appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
