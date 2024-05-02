Steelers Decline RB Najee Harris’ Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially declined RB Najee Harris‘ fifth-year option for the 2025 season on Thursday, according to Gerry Dulac.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Steelers $6.79 million for the 2025 season fully guaranteed.

Harris, 26, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 1,035 yards on 255 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 170 yards and eight total touchdowns.