NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke with multiple scouts who mentioned that Bears third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie could have been a top-45 pick if not for the quad injury that prevented him from taking part in the Senior Bowl.

According to Fowler, the Bears considered taking a defensive lineman in Round 3, but stuck to their board.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said Amegadjie will be out for the offseason due to a quad injury but the goal is to have him set to go for training camp. (Kevin Fishbain)

Williams on first-round WR Rome Odunze: "He's explosive for his size, an explosive route runner..he's also really smooth in and out of transitions." (Courtney Cronin)

Packers

Packers DL coach Jason Rebrovich cited meeting with interior linemen daily as the biggest change in his new job compared to coaching OLBs. (Ryan Wood)

Rebrovich on what's asked of his group in DC Jeff Hafley's system: "It's an attack front. … It's about TFLs and sacks. We're looking to create havoc in the backfield — every down." (Rob Demovsky)

He believes the new scheme will help DL like Devonte Wyatt: "The thing about Devonte Wyatt, he's quick, fast and athletic. So you're going to have to develop things around him to use those attributes." (Wood)

Rebrovich also feels DT Tedarrell Slaton can make the move to nose tackle: "T.J. Slaton might be the biggest man athlete I've ever seen in my life. If you put a basket here, T.J. Slaton can 2-hand slam." (Wood)

Packers LB coach Anthony Campanile on second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper: "He's an explosive player. He has a lot of explosive traits physically, and he's got a really good get-off. That definitely jumps out on the tape if you watch those reps. He has an ability to run people down." (Wood)

Campanile noted he's been looking forward to working with Hafley: "I probably owe more to Jeff Hafley in terms of my professional development and opportunities more to him than anyone else." (Demovsky)

Green Bay passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley on CB Jaire Alexander : “We’ve seen nothing but his best. He was in here two or three weeks before we even started Phase 1 (of the offseason program). … He’s been a joy to work with.” (Demovsky)

Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia spoke about UDFA LS Peter Bowden: "We did a lot of work on him. We like Peter. He has good size, athletic; working on the velocity of his snap." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Bisaccia also touched on how many kickers they will carry: "Might be those three, might be three others ones. I don't know. Might be six. But we appreciate Brian getting it to the point we have right now with a three-man competition." (Wood)

Per Rob Demovsky, Packers fifth-round S Kitan Oladapo broke his big toe and had surgery before the draft but teams “were aware of it.” He’s currently in a boot and using a scooter, but believes he’ll be ready by camp.

Vikings

Leading up to the draft, top-end WRs like Amon-Ra St. Brown and A.J. Brown signed lucrative contract extensions to make them among the league’s highest-paid at the position. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is likely to surpass both, and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave an update on the negotiations.

“We continue to have great dialogue with their representatives,” Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “The process is still ongoing. We did say, ‘Hey, [let’s pause] a couple days.’ The draft’s coming. They have players they represent. We have our process.”

“Either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week. You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it. We’re excited to work towards it. We’re going to keep going. You can’t have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we’re going to keep working toward that end goal.”