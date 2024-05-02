Chiefs Decline Fifth-Year Option For WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs officially declined WR Kadarius Toney‘s fifth-year option.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Toney has yet to deliver upon the high hopes the Chiefs had when they traded for him.

There was even some thought he could be cut or traded this offseason, though he remains on the roster for now.

The fifth-year option would have been $14.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Toney appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown. He added 11 carries for 31 yards.