Report: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Being Investigated By Police For Alleged Nightclub Assault

According to WFAA, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas Monday morning.

Police officers are reportedly interviewing witnesses about the incident.

Rice is currently facing eight charges from a multi-vehicle crash that occurred back in March.

Rice turned himself in to police and later posted bond for his involvement in the car crash.

The NFL has said that they plan to allow the legal process to play out before considering potential discipline for Rice. However, reports have that said Rice could face a multi-game suspension for his role in the accident.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

