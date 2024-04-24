Steelers Not Expected To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option On QB Justin Fields

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are not expected to pick up the $25 million fifth-year option on recently acquired QB Justin Fields.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers last month for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024.

It seemed obvious following the trade that Pittsburgh wouldn’t pick up the option and it was later mentioned that the team was planning to sign QB Russell Wilson to an extension.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also includes a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Fields appeared in 13 games for the Bears and completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

