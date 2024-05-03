AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Jer’Zhan Newton, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

2024 second-round DT Jer’Zhan Newton was sliding in the draft which caused teams to call and inquire about moving up to grab him. The Bengals had immense interest, but the asking price surpassed what they were willing to give up.

“In order to get him, they had to wait 10 excruciating picks after Braden Fiske became the fourth D-Tackle to go in five selections. The guy they coveted, Illinois’ Johhny Newton, was too far to go get and was gone by the fourth pick of the day at No. 36,” Geoff Hobson of the team’s website said.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is “extremely excited” about WR Rashod Bateman and feels his best football is ahead.

“Rashod’s [Bateman] a player that – I’ve said it a million times, and I think Coach [John Harbaugh] would say the same thing … I am extremely excited to watch Rashod this year,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire. “I think his best football is ahead of him. So, to get him back was kind of a no-brainer. It’s something he wanted. It’s something we wanted. When both sides kind of see the same goal, it’s easy to kind of accomplish. I just feel like he’s a really, really talented player who has had some bad luck with injuries. I think he’s got a very bright future, and I’m excited to watch him play.”

Bateman signed a two-year extension with $12.871 million in new money and $4.5 million guaranteed including a $3.445 million signing bonus. (Brian McFarland)

Steelers

When asked about the Steelers potentially signing free agents now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, GM Omar Khan said they are remaining patient in identifying options.

“Sometimes we make moves, we make decisions, and sometimes we don’t,” Khan said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “But it’s always with the intent of doing what we can to get to the second week in February.”

As for the possibility of signing a receiver, Khan reiterated they will take a look at any options that make sense.

“We’ll see,” Khan said. “I’ve said it before: If there’s ever an opportunity to improve the team, we’re going to look at it, and if it makes sense, we’re going to go after it.”

Khan mentioned there is “nothing close to happening” regarding signing a receiver.

“There is nothing in the works right now. Nothing close to happening,” Khan said. “I can tell you conversations continue, but nothing is close to happening.”