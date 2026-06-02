Steelers Hosting Five Tryout Players This Week Including TE Robert Tonyan

Nick Farabaugh reports the Steelers are hosting five players for tryouts at OTAs this week.

Per Farabaugh, the Steelers are hosting the following players on a tryout basis this week:

TE Robert Tonyan LB Jamin Davis P James Platte LB Amari Burney WR Trayvon Rudolph

Tonyan, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent for each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan then returned to the Packers on a restricted deal before agreeing to a new one-year deal with Green Bay. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears in 2024 before eventually having stints with the Vikings and Chiefs. Kansas City re-signed Tonyan for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Tonyan appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught one pass for one yard.