Steelers Officially Sign S Darnell Savage

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed S Darnell Savage to a one-year deal.

In correspondence, the Steelers have released DB Makari Paige.

Savage, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars later signed Savage to a three-year, $21 million contract in 2024. He was in the second year of that deal when the Jaguars released him after just a couple of games. Savage signed with the Commanders before being claimed off waivers by the Bills.

In 2025, Darnell Savage appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars, Commanders and Bills, recording 18 tackles, a forced fumble and three pass defense.