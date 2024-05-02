NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/2

Colts
- Exercised DE Kwity Paye‘s fifth-year option
Packers
- Declined CB Eric Stokes‘ fifth-year option
Patriots
- Signed K Joey Slye
Rams
- Signed RB Boston Scott
Ravens
- Signed first-round DB Nate Wiggins
- Signed fourth-round DB T.J. Tampa
- Signed second-round OT Roger Rosengarten
- Signed seventh-round DB Sanoussi Kane
- Received a roster exemption for international OLB David Ojabo
Seahawks
- Waived LB Levi Bell
Steelers
- Declined RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option
Titans
- Declined CB Caleb Farley’s fifth-year option
