AFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Jermaine Burton, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals HC Zac Taylor defended the pick of third-round WR Jermaine Burton and said the team did extensive pre-draft work on all their selections.
“We did our research on all these guys that we’ve talked to and made sure we’re aware of every incident they’ve been a part of,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “There’s certainly maturity things that come with some of these guys coming out of these colleges. That’s one of the things he’ll continue to grow with.”
Burton will be asked to stretch the field in Cincy’s offense while also providing an insurance policy in case the team ends up trading WR Tee Higgins.
“He’s a legitimate ‘take the top off [the defense]’ deep threat,” OC Dan Pitcher said.
Ravens
The Ravens selected 2024 second-round OT Roger Rosengarten following the massive offensive line departures in free agency. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh responded to a question on whether Rosengarten can compete to start from day one.
“Oh, yes, absolutely,” Harbaugh said, via Dustin Cox of the Ravens Wire. “I mean, we drafted [Roger Rosengarten] with that idea – that he’ll compete for that. That’s the idea; [that] all these guys will be competing for playing time and opportunities to start. And in his case, right and … We’re going to look at him everywhere. He can play guard, if we needed him to, and he can play left tackle, if we need him to. We’re just going to roll the offensive line out there and let them compete.”
- According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman was not eligible for the fifth-year option on his rookie contract because he only has two accrued seasons after starting last training camp on the Did Not Report List.
- Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta highlighted Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees and seventh-rounder Nick Samac as candidates to fill Baltimore’s two starting guard vacancies: “I think we have some viable guys to compete.”
Steelers
- According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, the Steelers were interested in trading for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel but couldn’t match the asking price.
- Steelers GM Omar Khan regarding the rumored interest in trading for a receiver: “I heard about those wide receiver rumors but there’s nothing going on right now… nothing to report.” (The Pat McAfee Show)
- Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin on the quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields: “Russ is in pole position… but we’re really excited to have Justin as well… he’ll be given an opportunity to compete.” (Jordan Schultz)
- Steelers UDFA QB John Rhys Plumlee received a $35,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
