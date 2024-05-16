AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Rashod Bateman, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said backup QB Jake Browning‘s breakout season last year went a long way toward giving them peace of mind going forward.

“He did come in and really blossom,” Tobin said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “… You want somebody that can come in and give you the opportunity to win, and he did more than that and we were really impressed with the way that he attacked his role and his leadership when it came down to him being the guy.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman said the injury he sustained impacted the on-field chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar trusts me,” Bateman said, via Ravens Wire. “Last year, we didn’t have that connection. And that’s due to me, my injury, I wasn’t able to work out with him in the offseason. I missed all of training camp. For a QB that’s tough. You gotta feel your receivers.”

Steelers

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who feels the Steelers made strong choices with first-round OT Troy Fautanu, second-round C Zach Frazier and third-round LB Payton Wilson.

“Fautanu was one of my favorite players in the entire draft,” an executive said. “Personality, work ethic, skill set, versatility — he has it all. The second-round pick (Zach Frazier) fits their brand for toughness — four-time state wrestling champ. And then they got the best off-ball coverage linebacker in the draft if Payton Wilson can stay healthy.”