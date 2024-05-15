Cam Heyward Skipping Offseason Workouts, Looking For Extension

Steelers DL Cam Heyward has not attended voluntary offseason workouts and plans to skip OTA’s as he seeks a contract extension, according to Jeremy Fowler.

It’s worth noting that Heyward has never missed an offseason program, Fowler notes.

Heyward, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He’s due base salaries of $15.85 million and $16 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Heyward appeared in and started 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 33 total tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss and one pass defended.