AFC Notes: Michael Hall, Payton Wilson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, multiple teams had concerns about Browns’ second-round OL Michael Hall Jr.’s ability to be “consistent” in the NFL. However, an anonymous AFC scout pointed out that teams had similar issues with OT Dawand Jones, who turned out to be a starter after being a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“With Dawand Jones starting games in the NFL and being productive, Cleveland must be doing something right,” an AFC scout said. “Not sure what they are doing there, but if Dawand can do that, Mike Hall can, too. The talent is there, he’ll just need a bit of help and guidance to become a pro.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he likes the physical traits from third-round OLB Adisa Isaac and believes he has the tools to be a great pass rusher.

“Most of these guys need some development when they get to this level, as pass rushers,” DeCosta said via the team website. “But what I like about [Adisa Isaac] is [that] he’s got great length, which is a critical factor. He’s got heavy hands, he’s got some different moves, he’s got speed and quickness, and I think he’s tenacious. And so, I think [that] all of those things … When you think about our best pass rushers, I think [that] those are a lot of the traits that those guys have, so we’re very excited. I’ve watched a lot of offensive linemen this year in the Big Ten. Obviously, we have a need at that position, and so I watched a lot of these guys, and Adisa is a guy that kind of wreaked havoc in the Big Ten this year.”

Steelers

Steelers third-round LB Payton Wilson was rumored to not have an ACL in one of his knees leading up to the draft. Wilson confirmed he has his ACL in both knees and talked about how his injury history grew his love for the game.

“I definitely have something in there or I wouldn’t be able to run around and cut the way that I do and move the way that I do,” Wilson said via, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I think a lot of it’s kind of just hearsay. At the end of the day, I’ve been playing for five or six years. I’m just perfectly fine.”

“I don’t know the exact number, but I mean, I’ve definitely had some injuries. But I mean, just come back stronger and better and faster every single time. The love of my game has grown so much because it’s been taken away from me, and I’ll do anything in the world to be on that field.”