Packers Held Pre-Training Camp Tryouts For Nine Players

The Green Bay Packers had nine players in for tryouts just ahead of the start of training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

TE Josh Beetham TE Drew Biber C Gus Hartwig RB Jermar Jefferson K Lenny Krieg RB Marcus Major RB Jalen White RB Owen Wright TE Thomas Yassmin

Wright, 27, signed a three-year contract worth $2.6 million with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Monmouth.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before re-signing to a futures contract.

The team declined to offer him a qualifying offer in 2025, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract in July. He bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was waived at the end of November after being signed to the active roster.

In 2025, Wright appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed three times for six yards. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards.